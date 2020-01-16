Local brewery to host CPR/AED training courses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – FREE BEER!!!!!

Now that we have your attention, Code One Training Solutions and the American Heart Association (AHA) are teaming up to teach lifesaving skills to people in the Lowcountry.

They will be hosting Heartsaver CPR and Automated External Defibrillator (AED) training courses at Tradesman Brewing Company downtown.

The classes will be held on Wednesdays from 6:00-8:30 p.m., according to a press release.

Owner and Director of Code One, Richard Shok, said that “less than half of the cardiac arrest victims in Charleston County receive CPR from bystanders before EMS arrives.”

This statistic is especially concerning, as high-quality CPR and the use of an AED are considered keys to surviving a cardiac episode.

The courses will “train participants to recognize cardiac arrest and how to provide lifesaving CPR and defibrillations [on adults, children, and infants] until help arrives.”

Those taking the classes will be given a pocket mask, student workbook, AHA certification card, and a pint of their choice on the house!

To register, visit https://code1web.com/heartsaver-cpr-aed-charleston/#register