Local business aids in downtown cleanup after Saturday riots

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – It was 6 o’clock in the morning on Sunday, Langston Disposal found themselves to be one of the first on the scene to donate their equipment and time for the cleanup in downtown.

“It really hit me that we all have to do something here like this is a mess you know,” said Trey Langston, owner of Langston Disposal.

When Trey Langston saw the damage in Charleston after the riots he knew he had to get to work.

“I immediately ran down here to the lot you know we’re right at the end of King Street and we grabbed a couple of trailers and just hit the street.”

Langston says they collected 10 tons of glass alone.

“As we started sweeping up, owners started showing up and you could just see the devastation and the hopelessness in everybody’s eyes,” said Langston.

Since posting to Facebook, Langston says several people have reached out to cover the cost of the loads.

“We have so many people that want to get involved which is you know… It overwhelms me. But I just didn’t feel like it would be right to take money from everybody when it has already been handled so we politely decline, but we really do appreciate everybody who has reached out. Its been fantastic.”

Langston estimates 30 tons of debris was collected from downtown between his team, the city, and all other trash companies.

Langston Disposal is now looking to the future and working on setting up a nonprofit to aid Charleston in future events like hurricanes.