CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – The owner of the local boutique “Looking For Local,” could be looking at up to five years probation unless she plays back her victims.

This morning, Nicole Soriano stood in court, facing multiple charges of fraud. Speaking against her today were a number of victims who had invested their funds and their trust in her.

Back in 2017, 35-year-old Nicole Soriano had managed the local boutique known as Looking for Local.

Her business allowed rental space to other local vendors in the Citadel Mall to sell their products in store.

Following the sale of their products, Soriano was expected to pay back vendors.

On Thursday, Soriano was charged for fraud against vendors who never received compensation for their products

Present in court were other vendors who had invested funds in Nicole’s second location that never opened.

Total restitution for her crimes is over $34,000, an upsetting realization for many local business owners.

“She’s a historic liar and she has done it time and time again and so I hope and I pray that she pays everyone back the money she owes, but if I’m being realistic, I think she will be in front of a judge soon,” says Krystal Vargha, a victim of Soriano.

Soriano has been given a negotiated plea in which she must pay back the restitution in order to receive successful probation.