Local businessman Tommy Baker received TIME Dealer of the Year nomination

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The owner of a Lowcountry business has been nominated for Time Dealer of the Year.

Tommy Baker, who owns Baker Motor Company, was named one of 49 finalists for the honor and is the only person in South Carolina named as a nominee, exclusively representing the state.

It is essentially a lifetime achievement award in the automotive industry.

Baker says he was shocked to learn he is a nominee.

“I’ve been very honored over the years to be awarded with some wonderful acknowledgments but nothing more than this,” said Baker. “This is the most prestigious thing that ever happened to our company.”

Mr. Baker is a Charleston native and graduated from General William Moultrie High School in 1964 before serving in the United States Marines Corps for four years, which took him to Okinawa, Japan.

He returned home and attended The Citadel (Military College of South Carolina) in Charleston, Class of 1972. While there, Baker took a job at James Oldsmobile in Charleston which set him on a career course in the retail automotive field.

Ally Financial threw an awards ceremony on Tuesday to honor his nomination.

The winner will be announced next month in Las Vegas.