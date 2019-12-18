Local CFO arrested for failing to pay $268,000 in taxes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) released multiple affidavits and arrest warrants on Wednesday for Brian John Schleifer, 64, of Charleston.

Schleifer was arrested on five counts of failure to collect, account for, or pay over Withholding Tax, according to SCDOR.

He is charged with failing to pay $268,000 in Withholding Taxes from 2014-2017.

Schleifer was the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for National Dental Systems, LLC, D/B/A DentalSmart and the Special Controller for Dental Holdings, according to SCDOR.

As such, he was responsible for the management of taxes withheld from over $6.7 million of employee wages from 2013-2016.

The taxes were supposed to be paid to the SCDOR, but Schleifer “willfully and knowingly failed” to do so, according to the affidavits.

SCDOR says that Schleifer is awaiting a bond hearing and is currently being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.

If convicted, he could face up to 25 years in prison and/or up to $50,000 in fines.