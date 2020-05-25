Local chefs launch website to match food and beverage professionals with jobs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As restaurants begin to reopen and rehire, many industry employees are eager to return to work. To help food and beverage workers connect with open positions, Chefs Sean Brock and Ben Ellsworth created ‘Sidegig.’

Sidegig is a website, soon to be app, where food and beverage professionals can build profiles detailing their skills and experience. When restaurants have a job opening, they can post the position on the app, and compatible candidates will be notified.

Ellsworth said that the app is “also a great option for teachers, firefighters, etc., who pick up weekend shifts in the event space to make ends meet.”

The team hopes to have a mobile app ready by September, and host official launches in Charleston, Nashville, and Ashville.