Local church passing out ‘pay-it-forward dinners’ on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- James Island Baptist Church is passing out hot meals to keep the community fed during this challenging time. The catch? If you get a meal, you also have to take one to someone in need.

Scott Blasingame is the associate pastor for the church. He says that they usually have community dinners on Wednesday nights. They recently tried out the “pay-it-forward” concept and got an incredible response.

“Because we didn’t want them to just come and get a meal, and take it home. We aren’t just a take-out place. So, they order, but they have to order for someone that can’t get out to get a meal,” says Blasingame.

The food is cooked in shifts by a group of church volunteers. Tonight, they were able to pass out 150 meals.

“They come and they cook in shifts, all day long. So there’s never more than a few people back there at a time, so they’re staying safe and staying healthy,” he says.

Any leftover meals are delivered to local first responders. Blasingame says that tonight they are feeding a well-deserving group of Emergency Room Technicians.





With the overwhelmingly positive response that the church has received; they plan to keep doing these “pay-it-forward dinners.”

“Get a meal for yourself, but think of somebody else that you can take a meal to. And that way we just keep passing the love on, paying it forward,” says Blasingame.

Menus are updated on their website here. You can also text “Meal” to 843-762-0244.