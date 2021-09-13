Local clinical director, area leaders celebrate Axis Hand and Physical Therapy grand opening in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Kim Durst, Clinical Director of Physical Therapy, along with doctors, clinical staff and Mount Pleasant Town Council Member Kathy Landing celebrated the grand opening of Axis Hand and Physical Therapy in Mount Pleasant on Monday.

The occupational and physical therapists at the new facility are prepared to treat a wide range of conditions with specialized evaluation and manual therapy techniques with the ultimate goal of improving patient pain levels and helping to eliminate the need for prescription medication.

Courtesy of Town of Mount Pleasant

“We’re a part of South Carolina Sports Medicine and we are so excited about expanding to the heart of Mount Pleasant”, Kim Durst says. “If you do have any aches and pains, you do not need a referral. You can come in and see us”.

Under the state-of-the-art facility, Axis Hand and Physical Therapy, patients can look forward to seeing highly experienced staff for immediate appointments.

To learn more, visit axishandandpt.com