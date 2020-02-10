Local coach and cancer survivor advocates for cancer prevention bill

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) -Every year, thousands of people are diagnosed with cancer here in South Carolina.

This week, more than 50 cancer patients, including one Lowcountry coach spoke with lawmakers in Columbia about what can be done to reduce that number.

On Wednesday, the American Cancer Society hosted an event at the capital dedicated to cancer prevention.

Cancer patients and survivors rallied in Columbia and spoke with lawmakers.

According to the American Cancer Society, over 30,000 people will be diagnosed with cancer this year.



They also estimate 10,000 will die from the disease.

Head Coach Fred Applin of the Charleston Southern University Women’s Basketball team was once a cancer patient himself and led that rally.

He tells news two that the state has a serious problem that’s especially affecting youth.

However, he believes there’s a solution already pending.

“The Skin Cancer Prevention Act would eliminate tanning booths. You’d have to be over the age of 18 to use one. That would help reduce some of that concern as well as limiting the sale of tobacco. We need to reduce that because right now young kids have the opportunity if they’re 18 or 19 to get those tobacco products sometimes they are 15 and 16 years old,” says Applin.

Currently, the Youth Skin Cancer Prevention Act is still pending in the capital.