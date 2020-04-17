Local coffee company donates $25K worth of coffee to first responders

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – OneNation Coffee is veteran and law enforcement officer founded coffee company based in Charleston. With a very real understanding of what it means to be on the front lines, the company announced on Thursday that it is donating 2,000 pounds of coffee to those fighting the COVID-19 pandemic

1,000 pounds will be distributed across hospitals in SC, and 1,000 pounds will go to NYC.

Philip Moniz is a cofounder of OneNation; he is also an “active duty law enforcement officer, SWAT breaching element leader, and hazardous device/bomb technician.” Moniz says that they want to make sure those on the front lines “know the American people recognize their efforts, appreciate their sacrifice, and have their backs.”

Cofounder John Richards is an “active duty Senior Chief Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy, and an Explosives Ordnance Disposal Technician.” He says that “OneNation Coffee wants to do what we can to show our appreciation” for the “emergency services personnel and healthcare workers…putting themselves at risk daily to save others.”