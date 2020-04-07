Local contracting company donates truckload of PPE to MUSC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A company specializing in rebuilding after natural disasters is helping healthcare workers at MUSC prepare for the onslaught of COVID-19 patients expected in the coming weeks.

Jenny Yokoyama’s company, Catcon, “refurbishes homes after natural disasters”, and they use much of the exact same personal protective equipment (PPE) that hospitals desperately need.

When Yokoyama saw MUSC nurse Theresa Morgan post on Facebook asking for donations of PPE, she knew exactly where to find some.

Yokoyama and Emmett Morgan loading supplies

Yokoyama and her father met Morgan’s husband at a Catcon storage facility and loaded up his truck with over 2,000 pieces of PPE.

They donated hundreds of masks, gloves, and goggles, as well as around 300 tyvek suits.