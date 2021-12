MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Mount Pleasant grocery store will be open 24/7 on Christmas Eve and Christmas for all last-minute necessities.

OPIE, a drive-thru grocery store at 1735 North Highway 17, will remain open over the holiday.

The drive-thru format is convenient for shoppers, who can order online quickly receive groceries upon arrival.

It also means fewer staff members are needed to run the store, so more employees are able to spend time with family.