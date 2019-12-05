Local group helps provide water wells on Wadmalaw Island for residents with unclean water

WADMALAW ISLAND, SC (WCBD) – A group called the Water Wellness Mission is installing free water wells on Wadmalaw island because of the unclean water in resident’s homes

According to engineers with St. John’s Water Company, there is no municipal system for Wadmalaw Island like there is for it’s neighboring island, John’s island.

Officials say that it’s because those living there are two spread out and a system wouldn’t be cost nor quality effective.

For a few years, the Water Wellness Mission has installed over 100 water wells.

Installation for each costs over 6,000 dollars.

Funding for these filtration systems comes from local donations and grants collected by the mission.

Members say clean water was a luxury for these people when it’s a basic human need.

“It’s been impossible for these folks there hadn’t been anybody down here that we can find that’s looked after these people that buy their water they got dirty unclean unhealthy water contaminated with iron and sulfur and in some cases some people don’t have any water at all,” Says Bill Britton, the Co-Director of Wellness Water Mission.

The Water Wellness Mission says they try to install one water well each week for those on Wadmalaw island.

For more information about the mission or to donate, visit the link here