Local groups file lawsuit over plastic pellet spill in local waterways

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Environmental groups in Charleston are announcing a lawsuit in response to plastic pellet pollution.

Over the summer, a Count on 2 investigation helped bring to light a plastic pellet spill that happened at the port.

The pellets, known as nurdles, are the basis of almost all plastic products and the pollution from the spill threatens wildlife.

On Monday, the Southern Environmental Law Center, Coastal Conservation League, and Charleston Waterkeeper announced their intent to file a lawsuit based on the Clean Water Act, saying the Department of Health and Environmental Control has not done enough to hold the offender, Frontier Logistics, responsible.

“We’re hoping to see DHEC hold the polluter accountable, that hasn’t happened and that is why we’re taking this action today,” said Andrew Wunderly with Charleston Waterkeeper. “We’ve got six week’s worth of sampling data that show is to be an on-going and continuing problem.”

The findings suggest pellets that litter the facility easily roll off the dock and into our waterways posing dangers for marine life.