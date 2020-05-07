Local gym cited, given ‘okay’ to reopen, cited again

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The saga continues for a Johns Island gym that was given the go-ahead to reopen on Tuesday, after being cited for unlawfully operating just weeks before.

Big Work Fitness received their second known citation from the City of Charleston on Wednesday for operating despite being a non-essential business.

On Tuesday, the SC Department of Commerce determined that the gym could conduct private workout sessions as long as social distancing guidelines were respected. Specifically, “the company submitted a clarification form requesting being able to conduct 1:1 personal training from physical therapy referrals (patients). This response was specific to this exact request (limited operations) vs. opening for normal gym operations.”

Director of Livability and Tourism for the City of Charleston, Dan Riccio, said that “if it is found that [the gym] is not adhering to these guidelines…then we notify them (the Department of Commerce).” He noted that the approval to operate under limited conditions could be revoked if the conditions were violated.

The owner of the gym is set to appear in municipal court on July 20.