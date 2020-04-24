Local heroes: Staff members of the Disabilities Board of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 is highlighting heroes who are helping the community through the coronavirus crisis.

Among them are the staff members of the Disabilities Board of Charleston, who are caring for and supporting individuals living with an intellectual disability, autism or a head or spinal cord injury.

These local heroes were submitted by Evelyn Turner.

She says they are a hidden workforce that works very hard supporting people with disabilities.

Here’s a big ‘thank you’ from Evelyn and all of us at News 2.