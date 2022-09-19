CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Interested in history? Longtime historian, Dr. Nic Butler started the Charleston Time Machine podcast five years ago to bring light to corners of the Lowcountry’s history.

Emersed in history, Butler has worked as a historical consultant for the City of Charleston, an archivist of the South Carolina Historical Society, and a faculty member at the College of Charleston.

In 2018, as the historian at the Charleston County Public Library, Dr. Butler started Charleston Time Machine, a weekly podcast reflecting on the Lowcountry’s resilience.

According to Charleston County Public Library, Charleston Time Machine uses historical facts and stories in a weekly podcast.

With 240 episodes to date, Dr. Butler touches on the Hurricane of 1752, the Stono Rebellion, the city wall, and more.

Listen to Charleston Time Machine online through Charleston County Public Library.