CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and the North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) recently completed training at the Juvenile Detention Center to improve communication in the case of an emergency.

Photo: Charleston County Sheriff’s Office

Photo: Charleston County Sheriff’s Office

Photo: Charleston County Sheriff’s Office

CCSO says communication and preparedness were important goals during the muti-agency emergency drill.

According to CCSO, crews simulated a scenario in which a fire started in one of the units. CCSO personnel practiced aiding residents while NCFD worked on fire response and rescuing remaining victims.

Center officials said the drill was a success and a good learning experience for everyone involved.