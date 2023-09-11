CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and the North Charleston Fire Department (NCFD) recently completed training at the Juvenile Detention Center to improve communication in the case of an emergency. 

  • Photo: Charleston County Sheriff’s Office
CCSO says communication and preparedness were important goals during the muti-agency emergency drill. 

According to CCSO, crews simulated a scenario in which a fire started in one of the units. CCSO personnel practiced aiding residents while NCFD worked on fire response and rescuing remaining victims.  

Center officials said the drill was a success and a good learning experience for everyone involved. 