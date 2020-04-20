Local leaders react to the potential reopening of SC beaches, businesses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some state representatives say Governor Henry McMaster has a plan to re-open retail stores and beaches soon.

Officials with the Isle of Palms, Folly Beach, Sullivan’s Island and Edisto Beach say they plan to keep entry check-points and access restrictions in place.

The island towns released a joint statement over the weekend after word began to spread that Governor Henry McMaster was planning to reopen public beach access.

That announcement is expected to come on Tuesday along with a plan to reopen some businesses in the state.

“There is no evidence from medical professionals that indicates that the threat of COVID-19 in our region has diminished,” the statement said. “We will continue to collaborate on a coordinated, measured and staggered strategy to safely re-open our communities.”

Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin spoke about re-opening the beach for one day at the end of March.

He worries that lifting restrictions would once again bring too many people to his city when health experts say COVID-19 has not yet peaked in our state.

“I opened my access one day and Edisto opened their accesses one day and we saw a flood of people that did not do anything close to social distancing,” he said. “There is no way we can control that all at one time again.”

Charleston County Parks will also remain closed.

Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, Folly Beach, and Edisto Beach officials say they are working closely with Charleston and Colleton County governments on their efforts.