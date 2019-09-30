Local leaders support Mt. Pleasant Waterworks’ modified groundwater permit request

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments’ Technical Advisory Committee voted to support the review of Mount Pleasant Waterworks Modified Groundwater Permit Requestby DHEC.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control denied Mount Pleasant Waterworks’ Modified Groundwater Permit request, choosing instead to reduce the MPW’s groundwater supply by 57%, according to the news release.

Officials stated that the reduction will cause MPW to purchase more water from the Charleston Water System, raising customer rates and stranding $50 million dollars in infrastructure projects, which will likely lead to weakened bond ratings.

Mount Pleasant Waterworks reduced its requested withdrawal limit by 39%, according to the news release. Mount Pleasant Waterworks’ Operations Manager Allan Clum detailed the negative impacts DHEC’s 57% cut will affect for MPW customers.

State Senator Chip Campsen said, “Mt. Pleasant Waterworks is one of the fastest-growing utilities in the nation, yet DHEC has proposed a near 60% cut to its groundwater permit. This is draconian and unacceptable. Mt. Pleasant Waterworks has offered a reasonable compromise. I implore DHEC to accept it.”