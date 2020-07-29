Local leaders to provide update on Charleston Together Initiative fund on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local lawmakers are expected to announce details about an initiative designed to provide resources to programs and organizations that work with underserved communities in the Charleston area.

State Senator Marlon Kimpson and State Reps. Marvin Pendarvis and Wendell Gilliard will hold a news conference on the Charleston Together imitative on Wednesday where they will provide the status on fundraising and announce committee members who have been selected to help make decisions about grant recipients.

According to an announcement, the Charleston Together Initiative fund partnered with the Coastal Community Foundation to Lowcountry Local First to enhance community and race relations by providing resources to the programs and organizations that work with African American and other underserved communities.

Remaining funds will assist small businesses that have limited or no insurance coverage to full recover from damages received during riots which occurred over the Memorial Day weekend.

So far, the fund has raised over $70,000 in contributions and has a goal of $100,000.

Wednesday’s news conference will happen at Bourbon and Bubbles at 12:30 p.m.

If you would like to make a donation, please visit https://coastalcommunityfoundation.org/donate and entering Charleston Together Fund in the “other designation” field when prompted.