NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Members of the community will gather on Sunday to honor the memory of transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence.

November 20 is International Transgender Day of Remembrance.

The Charleston LGBTQ+ Outreach Committee invites the community to Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge Sunday at 4 p.m. for a Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil.

GLAAD says Transgender Day of Remembrance was founded in 1999 to honor the memory of transgender people who lost their lives in the act of anti-transgender violence.

The international observance draws attention to the threats trans people face.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, 32 transgender people have been killed in 2022. Transgender people of color account for 81% of known victims this year, and 59% were Black.

The Sunday night vigil will honor victims and celebrate the resilience of the transgender community in the face of harassment and violence.

The Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge is located at 1865 Ave B North in North Charleston at 4 p.m.