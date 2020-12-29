Local long-term care facility to begin COVID-19 vaccinations

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents and staff members of the Wellmore of Daniel Island will receive their first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

With the help of CVS Health, Wellmore plans to administer over 200 doses during the initial clinic.

On January 27, a second clinic will be held “to administer an initial dose to any new residents and staff, or any that chose not to receive it during the first clinic.” Those who received an initial dose during the first round will receive follow-up doses at the January 27 clinic.

For those who received initial doses on January 27, follow-up doses will be given on a later date.

Executive Director Colby Bryant explained that the vaccine would bring back an increased sense of normalcy within the community, saying “the pandemic is far from over outside of Wellmore; but for our residents and staff, the end is finally near.”

The vaccine allotment provided to Wellmore is part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Long-Term Care Program.