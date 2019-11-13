Local non-profit awarded $400,000 grant to fight gentrification

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The state of South Carolina awarded Center for Heirs Property, a local non-profit, a $400,00 grant.

The grant will work towards the mission of the non-profit, which is fighting gentrification through education. They do this by educating citizens on planning and zoning techniques.

Senator Marlon Kimpson presented the grant to Dr. Jennie Stephens, CEO of Center for Heirs Property.

“I am charging the Center for Heirs Property with one mission and that is to fight gentrification and protect the historic African American Communities,” said Kimpson.

Center for Heirs Property hopes to protect historic African American communities and neighborhoods from future development.

