Local nurse speaks out about feeling unprotected while treating symptomatic patients

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Wednesday, a Lowcountry nurse told News 2 that she feels her hospital is not providing adequate protection for those treating symptomatic COVID-19 patients.

According to the nurse, who wants to remain anonymous, about 100 patients visit her hospital every day. She says that around 80% show symptoms of COVID-19.

When treating patients, the only things separating her from the potential virus are surgical masks worn by the patient and herself.

Recently, she wore an N-95 mask to give herself an extra layer of protection. She was told by supervisors to take it off, as N-95 use is reserved for treating confirmed cases only.

She is worried that the lack of protection could lead to her getting infected. If she catches the virus, getting sick isn’t her only concern; she has the potential to become an asymptomatic vector, which would lead to her infecting countless other patients as well as her own family, before she even knew she was infected.

“Once you’re exposed you not only have the risk of yourself getting the virus but then going into other patient rooms, going around coworkers and other patients and our families when we go home,” says the anonymous nurse.

As a reminder, if you have symptoms of the virus, you’re asked to call the hospital before you can receive care.