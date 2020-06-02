Local oral surgeon giving students free surgery during pandemic

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Many are still facing economic hardships during the pandemic, including college students and recent graduates.

Between entering a tough workforce right now and having to pay for college with not much work available at the moment, they are unable to afford the much needed dental treatment.

A Student Loan Hero survey reports that 81% of full time college students are facing financial challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic, with more than a quarter unable to pay their bills or feed themselves.

Dr. Matthew Barefoot, Mt. Pleasant oral surgeon, says that it is critical to help support his community during these uncertain times.

His practice launched a new initiative called Wisdom For Wisdom that will provide a local student with free wisdom teeth extractions to help offset their college expenses in time for the upcoming school year.

Students can apply to Oral Surgery and Dental Implant Specialists South Carolina’s website until June 18th.