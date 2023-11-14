CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD)– Volunteers and people in the community are gearing up to distribute goods and hygiene products to families in need for the holidays.

North Charleston Resource Center and East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO) are two of many organizations distributing care packages across the tri-county area.

Both organizations will give out Thanksgiving meal kits with turkeys and traditional sides like mac n cheese and yams.

The community resource center said it plans to give out over 700 meal kits on a first come, first served basis Wednesday starting at noon at the North Charleston research center.

“So, this time of the year is our favorite time of the year because we have an opportunity to give back to our community base, and starting tomorrow, we’re going to have about eight different giveaways, so we are going to impact between 10 to 12 thousand community members,” said Louis Smith, director of the community resource center.

East Cooper Community Outreach will distribute Thanksgiving care packages across the tri-county area. This organization has helped the community for over three decades. They give out daily essentials like groceries, hygiene necessities, and clothing. ECCO said candidates must meet income qualifications to receive the meal kit.

“Thanksgiving is a particular time for us here at ECCO like it is for families across us, but for many families across us, it brings memories, great times, exciting things to be thankful for, but for the clients we serve, it’s been a tough year for a lot of them,” said Don Squires the director of development and marketing.

Both organizations said the goal is to help alleviate some financial hardships so families can enjoy time with one another for the holiday.