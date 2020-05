CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank, Concerned Citizens of the Peninsula and Lowcountry, and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Charleston have teamed up to provide Lowcountry residents with healthy foods.

At 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, the groups will be giving away fruits and vegetables at Martin Park.

The address is 155 Jackson Street, and the event has no scheduled end time.