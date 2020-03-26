Local pediatrician offering curbside care for sick children

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Pediatric care units are closed across the Lowcountry to try and limit the spread of COVID-19.

Coastal Pediatric Associates is providing curbside care at its location in West Ashley.

It is essentially a drive-up doctor’s visit for sick children 18 and younger.

Medical teams are set up in the parking lot, ready to treat your children from the comfort of your car.

“This gives us a venue to connect patients with their providers while still maintaining a place where healthy or non-communicable encounters can happen,” said Dr. Robert Clifford.

The curbside care is available Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Coastal Pediatrics on Charlie Hall Blvd. in West Ashley.