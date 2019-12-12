Local police agencies kick off Sober or Slammer initiative

Courtesy of: Trooper Matt SCHP Twitter

Courtesy of: MPPD Twitter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) and South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) posted photos of the Sober or Slammer kickoff event that took place on Thursday.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, nearly half of all fatal crashes in S.C. involve an impaired driver.

To highlight the deadliness of impaired driving, the event took place at the site of a fatal collision.

The event featured officials from agencies across the Lowcountry coming together to educate the public on the dangers of driving while impaired, and to crack down against impaired driving.