Local restaurant adds items to their menu to help customers

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The owners of a Lowcountry restaurant are adding items to their menu to help their customers.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster ordered no more dining in at restaurants, so the owners of Jackrabbit Filly in North Charleston added frozen food and merchandise to their menu.

They plan to stay open to support their staff and community.

“Just by offering a wider variety of things to sell people and feed people, we’re hoping to look out for them in that kind of way but really, we want people to stay home,” said owner Coree Wang.

“We buy everything locally here; so, our eggs, our proteins, our produce – so keeping open we’re still supporting all the local farms that still need our business to stay in business,” said owner Shaui Wang.

While you cannot eat at restaurants, you can still order take-out and delivery. Click or tap here for a list.