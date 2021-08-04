Local restaurants participating in culinary competition to benefit MUSC Children’s Hospital

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Members of the Hall Management Group will participate in the Braggin’ Rights Bash culinary competition to benefit MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.

On September 15, staff from all of the businesses operating under the Hall family will face off “to determine which restaurant is the best within the group/”

Halls Chophouse (Charleston, Nexton, Columbia, Greenville)

High Cotton

Slightly North of Broad

Rita’s Seaside Grille

Hall’s Signature Events

Patrons will be able to taste food and cocktails prepared by staff from each restaurant and caste their votes for the winner. Tickets are $100 (the price includes food, drink, tax, and gratuity) and go on sale August 11 at 10:00 a.m.

This year’s event features a new cocktail component as well: “the lead bartender from each restaurant will concoct a mixed drink,” and the drink with the most votes will be added to the menu at all Halls Chophouse locations.