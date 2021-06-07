Local students name cranes at Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Third through fifth grade students from across the Lowcountry named five ship-to-shore cranes at North Charleston’s Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal.

The names were chosen as part of the SC Ports’ Name the Cranes contest.

The winners were:

Nifty Lifty, named by North Charleston Elementary School third-grader, Promise Washington

Sir Lift-A-Lot, named by Fort Dorchester Elementary School fifth-grader, Rashard Davis

No Crane No Gain, named by Drayton Hall Elementary School fifth-grader, Jaden Warren

South Craneolina, named by Westview Elementary School fifth-grader, Corbin Pritchard

The Reel Steel, named by Bowen’s Corner Elementary School fifth-grader, Noah Cowell

SC Ports Chief Operating Officer, Barbara Melvin, said that she hopes the contest “sparks a lifelong connection to the maritime industry” for the students.