Local students write letters of encouragement to healthcare workers

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Students at Carolina Park Elementary School wrote ‘thank you’ cards and letters to local healthcare workers.

When schools closed because of the coronavirus, Carolina Park Elementary tasked their students with projects that spread kindness throughout the community.

The letters of encouragement were sent to nurses at Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital to thank them for their hard work during the pandemic.

“One student started painting rocks for others, another student in the community started reading stories aloud to anyone who came and sat at a social distance from their house, and then a parent contacted me, who is actually in the healthcare industry, and she suggested that we do get well cards and thank you notes to the frontline workers,” said Michael Antonelli, principal at Carolina Park Elementary. “So, we promoted that to our families and it just exploded.”

Antonelli said not only were his students able to send thank you letters to healthcare professionals, but also local police and fire stations as they do their part to spread a little positivity during this time.