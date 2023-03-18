NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School for the Arts Symphony Orchestra took home a national title on Thursday in Orlando.

The School of the Arts Sinfonietta took home first place and was named Grand Champions at the 2023 National Orchestra Festival competition.

The competition is an annual event at the American String Teachers Association (ASTA) convention.

According to the CCSA, the symphony comprises roughly 55 string students, plus woodwinds, brass, and percussion students from the band program.

The group was led by Dr. Christopher Selby, who was recently awarded 2022 Teacher of the Year at the School of the Arts.

Dr. Selby lead the orchestra to a similar win at the 2016 ASTA National Orchestra Festival where they won the top award in the competitive public school division.

See the group celebrate here.