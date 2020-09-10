Local veteran-owned coffee company launching 9/12 Tribute Blend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – OneNation Coffee on Thursday announced the launch of a unique blend meant to “unite Americans and raise money to support veterans and first responders.”

The Charleston-based small business is owned by Philip Moniz, “an active duty law enforcement officer, SWAT breaching element leader, and hazardous device/bomb technician” and John Richards, “an active duty Senior Chief Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy and an Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technician.”

For both men, the events of September 11, 2001 are seared into memory — but so are the events of the following day, September 12, “the day we all came together as a united nation with strangers embracing in solidarity, Congress singing ‘God Bless America’ on the Capitol steps, and American flags waving on porches across the country. “

The men hope that the blend will help “our divided nation… come together over a cup of coffee and focus on the things that unite us.”

Each bag will be sold for the special price of $9.12, with one dollar of each purchase being donated to the WLS Foundation.

Richards said that the team is grateful to contribute to WLS and to “helping veterans and first responders heal from trauma.”

Click here to purchase.