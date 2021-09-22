Local veterans to be honored with ‘Dream Flight’ in WWII-era plane

Vicky Benzing, solo aerobatic air show pilot, executes an aerial maneuver in a 1940 Boeing Stearman biplane during Aviation Nation 2019 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Nov. 15, 2019. Benzing’s performance in the Stearman is an aerial display of power and grace in the spirit of vintage barnstorming. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bryan Guthrie)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Five local World War II veterans on Thursday will take to the skies once again as part of a campaign to recognize veterans across the country.

The Dream Flights organization has launched Operation September Freedom, “a national effort to locate and honor as many WWII veterans as possible.” Pilots travel the country, meeting with veterans and listening to their stories.

Then, the veterans are taken up in a restored Boeing Stearman biplane, which is the same plane used to train aviators during WWII.

On Thursday, Pat Waters, grandson of the famed WWII General Patton, is scheduled to be in attendance.

Of the five Lowcountry veterans participating Thursday, the youngest is 92 and the oldest is 101: