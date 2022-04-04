NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lockheed Martin on Wednesday will host a hiring event in North Charleston as the company works to fill 300 positions at the Greenville facility.

The company is expanding the Greenville facility’s production of the F-16 Fighting Falcon, the most advanced model in the industry.

Positions include, but are not limited to, structures, airframe, and powerplant mechanics, as well as aviation technicians.

Interested candidates can register for the event at this link, then visit ECPI University from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on April 6. Some positions will offer on-the-spot hires, and new hires are eligible for $15,000 sign-on bonuses and $5,000 in relocation costs.

All of the positions are expected to be filled by the end of 2022.