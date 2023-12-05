CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime Charleston County deputy could soon announce their campaign for sheriff.

Lt. Alan Ali, who began working as a Charleston County deputy in 1998, is anticipating a formal announcement of his campaign to lead the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, according to his Facebook page. No official announcement has been made as of Dec. 5.

“There has been a tremendous outpouring of support for my upcoming campaign for Charleston County Sheriff,” Ali said last week.

According to a profile from CCSO, Ali earned a degree in political science from UMass Boston in 1990 before being recruited by the Dallas Police Department in Texas.

He later moved to Charleston where he could be closer to family. During his time at the sheriff’s office, Ali served for 11 years on the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, which he called an eye-opener.

“Working with different agencies, I saw this bond of law enforcement regardless of race, creed or color,” he said in the department’s profile.

Ali also worked as a sergeant and later moved to the patrol bureau after his promotion to lieutenant.

Charleston County Sheriff Kristan Graziano, who was sworn in in January 2021, is seeking reelection. Three other candidates have announced their bid to become sheriff including Deputy Director of Public Safety for Folly Beach, Deputy Chief Rocky Burke, former Mount Pleasant Police Chief Carl Ritchie, and North Charleston Police Department Captain Rick Keys.

The election will be held in November 2024.