Lost sheep picked up by Charleston County animal control deputies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies assisted with the pick-up of an unusual suspect this week.

A Barbados sheep, temporarily named “Barbie,” had been darting in and out of the woods near a mobile home park in Ravenel for the past two weeks, according to residents in the area.

One attempt by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control came up empty earlier this month.

A highway patrolman, who lived in the area, promised to keep an eye out for the animal. On Wednesday, Barbie wandered into his yard and the officer was able to close his gate, keeping the sheep safely inside.

Deputies stopped by and picked the sheep up.

“It’s a different kind of sheep. Most people who saw it thought it was a goat,” said Charleston County Master Deputy Sarah Hake. “If anyone is missing a Barbados sheep with an ear tag, give us a call or visit Charleston Animal Society.”

This was Hake’s first sheep pickup.

Courtesy: Charleston Animal Society

Barbie was taken to the Charleston Animal Society for safekeeping.

Charleston Animal Society said many people don’t realize they have a lot of experience with farm animals.

“We were founded in 1874 as an organization to protect all animals and we’ve done that ever since,” said Charleston Animal Society President & CEO Joe Elmore. “We temporarily house them in our barn area on the Animal Care Campus and try to place them in our foster family network for farm animals.”

Since 2009, 424 farm animals have come to the Society, including horses, sheep, goats, pigs, chickens and roosters.