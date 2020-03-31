LOVE: Charleston County Probate Court offers virtual marriage license application process

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The coronavirus has put quite a damper on wedding season here in the Lowcountry, and while most of those nuptials are being postponed or even canceled, others are taking a different approach – using online tools such as Facebook Live and Zoom to broadcast their special day.

The Charleston County Probate Court is doing its part to ease the stress on couples who haven’t applied for a South Carolina marriage license.

Judge Irvin Condon says it’s been a positive experience for the applicants as well as his staff.

“It’s a way for people that had their big day planned here. In the spring, Charleston is a wedding destination- we do about 5,000 marriage applications a year and we wanted to be able to still serve our citizens who are not having that big wedding, but can still get married,” he said. “It’s very important to show their love and also it may help them if they need to get on their spouse’s health insurance.”

Condon says the live online virtual e-application, also known as LOVE, can be completed in three simple steps all of which are thoroughly explained on the Charleston County Probate Court website.