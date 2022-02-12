Love is in the air! Return of Cupid’s Chase 5K supports people with special needs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry runners were lacing up for a good cause on Saturday as the Cupid’s Chase 5K returned to James Island.

The Cupid’s Chase 5K is a run that helps people with special needs with proceeds going directly to the nonprofit, Community Options.

“It was just so uplifting to have a big crowd out here at the start supporting Community Options,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg who also participated in the race.

Community Options is a nonprofit that provide services to people with special needs including housing and employment opportunities throughout the tri-county area.

“All kinds of families find themselves in that situation when they just need some guidance, some assistance, and best practices on how to raise a child with some special needs and that’s why a group like Community Options is so important in our community,” Tecklenburg said.

The Cupid’s Chase 5K is the biggest fundraiser for Community Options, according to Race Chair Rusty Griffith who said the fundraising goal was to raise $15,000.

“We expect to hit our goal this year which is great, we had a great turnout, it was great to see so many people register this year, this might be one of our biggest years for runners,” Griffith said.

Griffith added that the race gets support from West Ashley High School every year as the school provides plenty of volunteers for the event with high school students being really helpful – “we couldn’t do it without them,” he said.

100% of the proceeds go directly towards the efforts of Community Options.

Executive Director Alan Rose has been with Community Options for seven years and participated in similar nonprofits for 34 years.

“It’s important because our main mission with Community Options is to improve the lives of people with disabilities and put them in a situation where they can be successful and live in society,” Rose said.

Rose mentioned that the run raised close to $14,500.

Additional donations to support Community Options can be made here.