CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Public safety agencies across the Lowcountry are teaming up Saturday for an Emergency Services Resource Fair.

The event is being held at the Awendaw Municipal Park (7900 Doar Road) from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Guests can meet public safety officials like police officers and deputies, firefighters, natural resource officers, emergency management officials, and more.

There will be live music and activities as well.

Participating agencies include, but are not limited to: