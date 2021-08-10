Lowcountry animal shelters experiencing capacity crisis

Puppies are shown at the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Thursday, May 5, 2011. A constant flow of people searching for their lost animals following last weeks tornado visit the shelter each day. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Animal shelters around the Lowcountry are asking the public for help as they reach critical overcapacity.

Charleston Animal Society is waiving adoption fees through Sunday on adult dogs and cats in an effort to free up space for more animals in need. The shelter shared a video of many of the available cats and dogs, hoping to attract possible adopters.

Dorchester Paws is also at capacity. Despite having three dogs adopted and four dogs placed in foster on Monday, they took in eight dogs, sending them back into overcapacity.

They are offering a “name your own adoption price” special through Wednesday, asking for adopters and fosters, and asking for donations to their supply closet.

Colleton County Animal Services said that they are so overcapacity, dogs are being kept in the garage and in bathrooms. The shelter is short staffed and working hard to meet the needs, but is still struggling. Management is asking the public to make sure dogs have collars with updated contact information and to check the shelter for missing pets.