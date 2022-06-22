CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several animal shelters from across the Lowcountry will partner on June 26 for foster fairs throughout the area.

Charleston Animal Shelter, Berkeley Animal Center, Pet Helpers, and Dorchester Paws are working together to find temporary and permanent homes for animals in need as shelters across the state remain over capacity.

Fostering can be anything from taking animals out of the shelter for daytrips or sleepovers to long-term home stays. Getting animals out of shelters helps to make room for other animals that have nowhere else to go.

“When people take a homeless pet into their home on a temporary basis, it expands the capacity of an organization and gives the animal a break from the stress of living in a shelter.” Charleston Animal Society

Fostering also helps shelters get a clearer idea of an animal’s tendencies in a home environment, which is especially important for animals with behavioral challenges such as over-excitement, rough play, and anxiety.

The fairs will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the following locations: