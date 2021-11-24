Lowcountry animal shelters urge families to adopt for the holidays

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The holidays are a time for people to open their hearts and serve as a blessing for others. That is why Lowcountry animal shelters are strongly urging families to open their homes and welcome a new addition to their family.

The holiday season means spending time with family, but sadly, some of these animals don’t have a family.

“We are desperately in need of families to give these little kittens, dogs, cats a new home for the holidays and forever,” Kay Hyman, director of community engagement at the Charleston Animal Society, said. “We really need help.”

The Charleston Animal Society says similar to us wanting to spend the holidays with family, animals want the same.

“No animal wants to be in a shelter,” Hyman said. “They want to be in your home.”

To get more animals adopted, the shelter has waived the fee for animals one year and older.

“We just started it on Friday and we’re going to run it through Sunday,” she said. “We are closed on Thanksgiving and the day after. But we’re open on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. So, plenty of opportunity.”

Hyman says the adoption paperwork only takes about thirty minutes, then, you’ll have a new companion to share life with. “All it takes is coming in, falling in love and taking a new friend home,” Hyman said. “We have so many animals to choose from that I’m sure you’ll find one that you’ll match with and you’ll take them home the same day.”