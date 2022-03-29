CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two Lowcountry beverage companies have teamed up to create a beer inspired by a beach bar favorite frozen cocktail.

Holy City Brewing and Pusser’s Rum will introduce the Painkiller Belgian witbier (wheat beer) April 1 at Holy City Brewing’s North Charleston location.

The beer has been infused with the classic pineapple, orange, coconut, nutmeg, and rum flavors found in a painkiller.

It will come in 16-oz cans, with the option to order a floater of Pusser’s Blue Label dark rum.

The creators said that they are excited to introduce the tropical collaboration to the public just in time for the warm weather.

Holy City Brewing will offer $2 off painkiller beers and cocktails April 2 for anyone that has a runner’s bib from the Cooper River Bridge Run.