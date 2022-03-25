CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Blessing Box project is celebrating five years of giving back to the community.

The initiative, started in 2017 by Assistant Charleston County Attorney Katie Dahlheim, collects essential items for people in need.

Donors can leave nonperishable foods, hygiene products, clothes, and more in boxes placed across the Lowcountry.

People can take what they need from the boxes at any time and give back if and when they are able.

The project has grown to include free pantries and community fridges as well.