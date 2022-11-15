CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several Lowcountry businesses were represented in Garden & Gun magazine’s 2022 Best of the South Awards.

For 13 years, the magazine has been recognizing businesses across the south for excellence in six categories: home, food, drink, crafts, style, and outdoors.

Charleston had an impressive showing in the food category, with Life Raft Treats’ “Not Fried Chicken” Ice Cream Buckets and Butcher & Bee’s Smoked Onion Jam ranking second and third runner up, respectively.

Biscuit Head’s Buttermilk Biscuit Mix from Asheville, North Carolina took the top food spot.

Charleston was once again represented in the outdoors category, with Custom Duck Calls by Tekton Game Calls on James Island named first runner up. The winner of the outdoors category was Lacey Rod Company’s vintage-inspired bamboo reels out of Gainesville, Georgia.