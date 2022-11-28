CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Shoppers are getting some of the best online deals of the season this Cyber Monday and locally owned businesses are getting in on the action.

Charlestonians are loading up their online carts with Cyber Mondy deals and local business owners say this is a huge boost to the local economy.

Some local stores like The Tiny Tassel in downtown Charleston don’t usually mark down products, but this year they are even extending sales an extra day due to high turnout:

“We are definitely known downtown for the shop to stop in for unique gifts, and special gifts that you won’t find anywhere else, we love designing and creating our products, my mom designs and makes our clothing, we make our jewelry right here next door, and we have so much fun also highlighting other black woman led brands that are local to Charleston.” -Mimi Striplin, The Tiny Tassel

Other local stores say like Rhodes Boutique say this is the perfect time to get a jump start on Christmas shopping:

“So the last few days we have seen a lot of shoppers, it’s amazing how our community is coming in and really supporting us.”-Frannie Lee, Rhodes Boutique Shoppers already spent an estimated 9 billion dollars on Black Friday, and experts say this Cyber Monday could shape up to be the biggest online shopping day ever.